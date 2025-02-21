Steelers Consider Aaron Rodgers Among QB Options After Jets Release

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Pittsburgh is looking at former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, alongside Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, as possible picks for 2025. The search has gotten mixed feedback from both players and fans.

“My dream teammate would probably be Aaron Rodgers,” Pickens said to si.com. “Aaron Rodgers or Ed Reed. Something like that.”

The Jets took a big $49 million cap hit by releasing Rodgers. Before an Achilles injury ended his season early, the seasoned QB put up good numbers, 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns during a rough 5-12 season.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II wants to bring in either Fields or Wilson. Both QBs match how the team plays now. They're looking for a "reasonable" price for Fields, trying not to pay too much for someone who hasn't proven themselves yet.

Picking 21st in the NFL draft leaves Pittsburgh with few choices. This spot makes it hard to get a top QB prospect, pushing them to look at free agents instead.

The QB search isn't just about next year. The Steelers want to build their bench for 2025 or 2026, looking for players who play similarly to keep things steady at quarterback.

Players are split about bringing in Rodgers. This divide matters even more since star receiver George Pickens is in his last year under his rookie contract.