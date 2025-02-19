Devils Youth Foundation Gala Raises Record $2 Million at Prudential Center

NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 04: The jersey of Blake Coleman #20 of the New Jersey Devils is seen during the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at the Prudential Center on October 4, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

An amazing night at Prudential Center saw the Devils Youth Foundation break records, bringing in $2 million during their annual Sweep the Deck Gala this January 30th.

The arena was completely transformed as 800 guests and 70 corporate partners gathered on the ice, which had been turned into a curling rink and casino floor. The successful event pushed the gala’s four-year fundraising total to over $5 million for New Jersey youth programs.

“We are thrilled that we surpassed our goal, and this $2 million enables us to go even further with our mission — providing life-changing funding to local organizations supporting New Jersey’s youth,” said Kate Whitman Annis to NJBIZ.

Former and current NHL players showed off curling moves to excited attendees. The casino area was busy with activity at poker, roulette, and craps tables. A heated bidding war during the sports memorabilia auction helped boost donations even more.

“It’s not your normal gala,” Whitman Annis said. “You don’t come in and sit down, not that there’s anything wrong with that. But it’s just really fun because people have the opportunity to interact with our players and our team leadership and our ownership in a really fun, laid-back environment that is just conducive to really thinking and talking about what the Devils Youth Foundation does.”

The sounds of Latin music from Newark Arts High School’s band filled the space. The foundation puts its funds toward food programs, sports opportunities, youth centers, and arts education.

Working together with Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, the foundation makes an impact throughout New Jersey. This record-setting night shows just how committed the community is to supporting young people.