Cody Bellinger Looks to Replace Juan Soto in Yankees Outfield

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

When the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to the cross-town rival Mets at the start of the off-season, it felt like a punch to the gut. How could one of the best players in baseball, the man who sent the Yankees to the World Series with one swing of the bat on an October night in Cleveland in the ALCS, get up and leave at a time like this?

Who will replace him? Who could have the kind of season that makes Yankees fans say Juan who?

That man might be Cody Bellinger.

Think Yankees fans are going to love Cody Bellinger's swing? 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MkRJUNXBNF — MLB (@MLB) February 18, 2025

Bellinger a former NL-MVP who is only 29 years of age coming off a rather average year with the Chicago Cubs but being on a contending team may just be what he needs to turn his career around and get back to that elite level.

Two years ago, Bellinger hit .307, hit 26 homers, and knocked in 97 runs in his first year with the Cubs so he is clearly capable of still being an elite player.

Soto had a very good season last year with the Yankees, but he of course had Aaron Judge protecting him in the lineup, something he won’t have this year with the Mets.

Soto is awesome and is certainly better than Bellinger, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Bellinger had a better or very similar year production-wise.

To go along with the better production in the field that Bellinger will give the Yankees which is for certain considering Bellinger will be playing center field, which will allow Judge to go back to his original position, the Yankees were able to use more money to upgrade elsewhere including the starting rotation and the bullpen.

Expect Soto to hit .275 with 29 homers and 100 RBIs as a 800-million-dollar player and expect a similar stat line from Bellinger who is much cheaper than Soto, OBP excluded because Soto has the best eye in the game.

Of course, Soto is better because he does it every year, so you know what you are going to get from him. With no short porch in left field Soto hitting more homers than he did last year will be a tall task.

Bellinger certainly has the talent and opportunity to replace Soto and at a much cheaper cost for the Yankees.

MORE YANKEES