Jets Looking at Defensive Stars Williams, Graham with Seventh Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

ATHENS, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Mykel Williams #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is helped off the field following an injury during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are poised to make a crucial decision in the 2025 NFL Draft. They hold the seventh overall pick as they look to rebuild after a 5-12 season. With significant roster needs, the team must decide whether to draft the best available talent or target a quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers’s expected departure.

On defense, Michigan’s Mason Graham is a strong contender for the pick. Regarded by some scouts as the best defensive player in this year’s class, Graham recorded 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season. His dominant presence in the trenches and the importance of a strong defensive front, highlighted in Super Bowl 59, make him a logical choice for the Jets.

However, ESPN analyst Field Yates has linked the Jets to Georgia’s Mykell Williams, a highly skilled edge rusher with elite length and power. “Williams has rare length, power, and more pass-rush juice than his sack numbers suggest (14 over three seasons),” Yates told On SI. The Jets’ pass rush struggled in 2024, making Williams an attractive option.

Beyond defense, the Jets face a pressing need at quarterback. The team may opt for a Day 2 prospect or explore free agency with the top two quarterbacks likely off the board by their pick. Other focus areas include right tackle and wide receiver, depending on offseason roster moves.

The franchise has also overhauled its leadership, appointing Darren Mougey as the new general manager and signaling a fresh direction for the team.

While Graham and Williams remain top targets, the Jets could also consider:

Olu Fashanu (OT, Penn State).

Brock Bowers (TE, Georgia). An elite offensive playmaker who could provide a reliable target.

Jared Verse (EDGE, Florida State). A dominant pass-rushing force who could fit seamlessly into the defense.

With multiple possibilities, the Jets’ decision at No. 7 will set the tone for their 2025 season and beyond.