Giants Pass on NFL Franchise Tag, Eye $43M QB Search as 2025 Window Opens

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Drew Lock #2 of the New York Giants scrambles against the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter o the game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the NFL franchise tag window approaches on Feb. 18, 2025, the New York Giants have decided not to tag any unrestricted free agents. This decision aligns with the organization’s primary objective — securing a franchise quarterback, which will require significant cap investment.

“The Giants’ cap priorities lie in finding their franchise quarterback, whether that be via trade (Kirk Cousins), free agency (Sam Darnold), or the draft (Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders). That will likely require a significant cap investment, making a tag cost probative. Luckily, none of the Giants’ impending free agents warrant a franchise tag,” said PFF analyst Mason Cameron.

With approximately $43 million in cap space, the Giants will unlikely re-sign many pending free agents, including Darius Slayton, Azeez Ojulari, and Jason Pinnock. Instead, the team could leverage compensatory picks for the 2026 draft to build long-term depth.

The Giants may look internally to replace Slayton, with Jalin Hyatt expected to take on a more prominent role as he enters his third season. Beyond the quarterback search, the Giants are exploring key defensive upgrades, including a shutdown cornerback and an additional pass rusher to complement Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The safety market also presents intriguing options, with Tyler Nubin and Dane Belton among the notable free agents available. Meanwhile, the depth of the edge rusher class offers an opportunity for the Giants to strengthen their pass rush rotation.

