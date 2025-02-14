Devils Looking into Trade Deadline Moves, Consider Bringing Back Palmieri

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 16: Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Buffalo Sabres at the Prudential Center on March 16, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, the New Jersey Devils actively seek roster upgrades to bolster their playoff push. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald is expected to initiate trade discussions following the conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off event, targeting areas of need in the lineup.

One prominent name linked to the Devils is Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders, sparking speculation about a potential reunion. However, at 34 years old, Palmieri is seen as a rental option, and his recent inconsistency raises concerns about whether he can significantly impact the team’s offensive struggles.

“Palmieri does have value in terms of what he brings and what the Devils are missing (especially shot speed), but Lou Lamoriello is going to never let the Devils win a trade,” said Nick Villano of Pucks and Pitchforks, emphasizing the potential risks of such a move.

While the primary focus remains on acquiring a forward, Fitzgerald may also explore options for a defenseman or a depth goaltender, particularly with injuries affecting the team’s roster. The Devils have substantial trade assets, including a deep prospect pool and seven picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, featuring three second-round selections, giving them significant leverage in trade negotiations.

Despite the need to strengthen the team, Fitzgerald must tread carefully to avoid costly miscalculations that could jeopardize New Jersey’s playoff hopes. The Devils’ official website will provide up-to-date information on trade developments as the deadline approaches.