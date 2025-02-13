Sammy Spaulding Hits 100 Wins as Camden Catholic Eyes State Wrestling Title

In a dominating 68-6 win over Holy Cross Prep, Sammy Spaulding earned his 100th career victory on February 10, 2025. He becomes just the 28th Camden Catholic High School wrestler to hit this milestone.

Wrestling at 132 pounds, Spaulding’s hot season isn’t slowing down – he’s built up a 28-3 record. His success includes 12 pins and 9 tech falls, with his most recent opponent going down in just 29 seconds.

The undefeated team (15-0) next faces fourth-seeded Immaculata in the state semifinals on February 13. If they win, they’ll compete for the title at Jersey Mike’s Arena, Rutgers University, on February 15.

The team got stronger when Eric Swanson came back from injury, getting a pin in just over a minute. His comeback adds depth to an already strong lineup heading into key matches.

What makes this achievement even more impressive? Spaulding overcame early weight-class challenges as a freshman to win both district and regional titles. His remarkable 89.6% win rate speaks for itself.

Currently ranked fourth at 132 pounds, Spaulding hopes to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish at Atlantic City states. He’s faced top competition, including a battle with Gilman School’s Zach Glory.

One more victory puts the team in position for their second state championship in three years. A win in the semifinals would lead to a championship showdown at Jersey Mike’s Arena.