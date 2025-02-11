Red Bulls Lock Up Morgan Through 2026, Announce Season Opener Against Cincinnati

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Lewis Morgan #9 of the New York Red Bulls warms up before the game against Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Orlando, Florida

The New York Red Bulls signed Scottish midfielder Lewis Morgan through 2026, with two option years available. They’ve also confirmed their 2025 season opener, a Feb. 22 matchup with FC Cincinnati.

The team begins their home schedule March 1 against Nashville SC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Fans can expect nine home games during the first three months of spring. Big games fill the schedule, including Orlando City SC coming to town on March 15 for a rematch of last year’s conference finals. The highly anticipated New York Derby takes center stage on Sept. 27.

Last season had its ups and downs, making the playoffs for the 15th straight time but ending with a tough 2-1 defeat to LA Galaxy in the final game.

Morgan earned this new contract after an impressive comeback season in 2024. While his previous deal was worth $1.25 million per year, details of the new agreement weren’t revealed.

“Lewis has been a very important member of our club over the last three years, and we are happy to extend his time with us,” said head of sport Jochen Schneider to MLS.com. “He had a tremendous season last year where he reached many milestones and we are looking forward to him continuing to excel with our club.”

The talented Scotsman joins elite company, he’s among just 13 players who’ve scored both 20 goals and 10 assists in a Red Bulls uniform. His strong performances caught Scotland’s attention, earning him seven international appearances. Morgan saw action when Hungary played Scotland in UEFA Euro competition. This made him just the third Red Bulls player ever to appear in European championship matches.

After a long campaign, Columbus hosts the final regular-season game on Decision Day. Soccer fans everywhere can watch all 510 league matches through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with no blackouts.