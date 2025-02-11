Pitchers and Catchers Report as Mets & Yankees Begin 2025 Journey

The Boys of Summer are back!!

Pitchers and catchers are reporting today (officially) for the New York Yankees and New York Mets — even though guys have been down in camp for well over a week already. But, today it becomes official!

Yes, it might be 28 degrees Fahrenheit outside. There is snow, and ice all over the place. Your shoes are encrusted with salt. Your back hurts from shoveling. Your face feels the way Tom Coughlin’s looked in Green Bay all those years ago in the NFC title game. Winter sucks!

But there is no better sound than a baseball making that loud “pop” sound as it smacks into the back of a leather glove. Here are some sights and sounds below!

Welcome back Bombers!

“Whose ready to blossom” – Michael Kay

The first steps towards October are taken today in Tampa! pic.twitter.com/1tBP6vCsrv — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 11, 2025

Max Fried Welcome to the Yankees!

Hi Max Fried 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/cJUUT5x4En — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 11, 2025

Luke Weaver in good spirits!

Hey Luke Weaver! 😂 pic.twitter.com/znVXbG2pFx — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 11, 2025

A former Somerset Patriots legend in the house!

Ok, this is how we choose to welcome Mets baseball back…

Kodai Senga is in the house in Port St. Lucie!

Kodai Senga (and Hiro) are in Port St. Lucie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z72ej0V75h — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 11, 2025

Newest Met Frankie Montas warming up!

Frankie Montas tosses in Port St. Lucie pic.twitter.com/gRZCsLTQVQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 11, 2025

Francisco Lindor takes cuts!

Francisco Lindor takes BP from both sides of the plate pic.twitter.com/oxtBeppGKX — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 10, 2025

Brandon Nimmo is happy to have Pete Alonso back!

Brandon Nimmo is "so excited" to have Pete Alonso back with the Mets:



"To bring him back and make him a part of this team is amazing. I'm so excited to have him in our lineup, it looks great on paper." pic.twitter.com/PMbD2BBEyf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 7, 2025

Steve Cohen’s ready!

The expectations for the 2025 season for both the Yankees and Mets are lofty, no doubt. Would you expect anything less?

The Yankees are coming off a trip to the World Series, and despite losing Juan Soto to the Mets this off-season, they responded with the additions of Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Max Fried. The expectations have not changed in the Bronx. Some people feel that Yanks could be even better this season without Soto.

As for the Mets, they are coming off an amazing season in 2024 that saw the club exceed all expectations, making an unexpected journey to the NLCS. While it was a bumpy off-season, the Mets welcome in perhaps the best five-tool player in the game right now in Juan Soto, and found a way to bring back slugger Pete Alonso on a short-term deal. While there are pitching concerns for the Amazin’s, many expect big things from a team featuring three All-Stars (Soto, Alonso, and NL MVP candidate Francisco Lindor) atop the lineup.

Let’s get it going!!

