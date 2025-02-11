First All-Female Boxing Championship Set for Atlantic City in 2025

FLINT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 02: Vaida Masiokaite (L) and Samantha Worthington fight during the third round of their women's super lightweight bout on February 02, 2025 at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Atlantic City’s Showboat Resort will make waves next February, hosting the East Coast Women’s Boxing Championships. From Feb. 6-8, 2025, 79 fighters will battle it out in the ring, marking the first women-only tournament of its kind in the eastern U.S.

When USA Boxing pulled the plug on its 2025 women’s championships, Hall of Famer Jackie Atkins jumped in to set up this groundbreaking tournament. The event stands out by featuring all-female athletes, coaches, and officials.

“Boxing is a great tool to become a champion in life, by living a healthy, productive lifestyle inside and outside of the ring,” said Atkins to PRNewswire.

Fans can catch the action for $30, with prime ringside seats going for $40. A special workout session on Feb. 7 will cover basic boxing moves and stretching.

The tournament backs the New Jersey Give A Kid A Dream foundation. Working with Gleason’s Brooklyn gym owner Bruce Silverglade, this program helps over 100 at-risk youth through boxing training, academic help, and mental health support.

Since women’s boxing hit the Olympics in 2012, fighters like Claressa Shields have helped the sport take off. This tournament keeps that momentum going.

Before opening Gleason’s Gym Jersey Shore in 2012, Atkins put in three decades as a software developer at AT&T Bell Labs. Her boxing journey kicked off with volunteer work at Long Branch PAL Boxing Club, a small gym with big dreams.

Now a SPARBAR Athletic Advisor, Atkins creates online workout content while running her gym. The facility blends Olympic boxing with martial arts and wellness programs, bringing new life to the sport.