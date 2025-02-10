Will Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields Swap Teams?

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Russell Wilson #3 and Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on as head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets embrace after the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets are heading into yet another off-season filled with quarterback questions. Is it possible the teams will basically swap two of the most intriguing names on the wire this off-season?

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are parting ways after the experiment failed to meet the lofty expectations from pundits and fans alike, as Gang Green gagged its way to only five wins in the future Hall of Famer’s two years in the Big Apple. Of course, there was also that Achilles Tendon tear that cost Rodgers the entire 2023 season.

Rodgers has not hinted at retirement, and if he isn’t playing with the Jets the question about which team would be willing to take on a 41-year-old gunslinger comes into play.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried a similar experiment with Russel Wilson and paired him with former Bears first-round pick Justin Fields. Yes, the Steelers won 10 games, as they usually do, and made the playoffs, but the Wilson-led Steelers lost six-in-a-row to end the year leading to another Wild Card round exit.

There are some mixed messages coming out of Pittsburgh; we don’t really know which way the Men in Steel are going to go. As things stand today the Steelers are the betting favorites to land Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers might like Pittsburgh, the Steelers and Mike Tomlin more than a good portion of the fans lol pic.twitter.com/vaV1hTDCwI — Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) October 15, 2024

Rodgers and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin have a great respect for each other, and the Steelers are always above .500 making the destination very attractive to an older quarterback.

Pairing Rodgers with Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith might end in a disaster, but the Steelers need change, and bringing in Rodgers — despite his age, would bring a needed change in Pittsburgh’s offensive philosophy.

Chances are, like he did in New York, Rodgers will want some of his guys. Wide receiver Devante Adams, Rodgers’ BFF, is a name to keep an eye on. Adams is expected to be traded if not released by the Jets at some point this spring.

On the flip side, Justin Fields is a realistic option for the Jets.

The Jets do not have a high enough draft pick in a depleted quarterback class in this upcoming draft, and Fields could be the perfect stopgap at just 25 years old.

Fields has never really gotten a fair chance in an offense with weapons and a solid offensive line, and the one time he started with a solid organization, in Pittsburgh at the start of the ’24 season, he posted a record of 4-2 record with just one interception thrown over the six-game span.

The two losses Fields took with Pittsburgh were by three points; so Fields is more than capable of being a game manager. Put him on a team with weapons like Garret Wilson — his old teammate from Ohio State, a healthy Breece Hall and third-down back Braelon Allen, and who knows, maybe the Jets actually look good?

It’s the storyline to watch for sure this off-season.

