Mets’ Top Prospect Sproat Climbs Minor League Ranks With 7-4 Record

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 24: Brandon Sproat #8 of the Florida Gators pitches during the third inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field on June 24, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Brandon Sproat shot through three minor league levels in 2024, putting up a 7-4 record with a 3.40 ERA. His quick rise has made him the Mets’ hottest prospect. In Binghamton, Sproat really found his groove. The AA stretch proved his strongest yet, an impressive 2.45 ERA over 11 starts with four wins against just one loss. He wowed crowds with a 13-strikeout gem where he didn’t walk anyone. The rookie racked up 131 strikeouts across 116.1 innings while moving from Brooklyn to Binghamton to Syracuse. His rapid climb through three levels shows special talent. At each stop, his control got better, reaching its peak in Double-A ball.

Before turning pro, the Florida Gators standout passed up several draft opportunities. His last college season was stellar: 8-3 with 134 strikeouts in just over 106 innings. MLB scouts list him as baseball’s 37th best prospect. The Mets aim to bring their rising star to the big leagues next year. With veterans heading out through free agency, his timing couldn’t be better. While keeping their expensive stars around, the team has made his development a key priority.

Next season brings opportunities in the rotation. This focus on growing young talent marks a change from the team’s typical big-money moves.