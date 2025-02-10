Jets to Say Good Bye to Failed Aaron Rodgers Experiment
The New York Jets are reportedly moving on from Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback according to a report by Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
The news came as really no surprise, and provided an interesting distraction in the hours leading up to the Big Game on Sunday. Rodgers tenure with the Jets will be mostly remembered for its unfulfilled expectations, or more dramatically, as an disappointing failure.
From darkness retreats to Netflix specials, to ayahuasca becoming part of the vernacular, and skipping mandatory mini-camp for a trip to Egypt, and even wild interviews on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers time in New York was about anything but winning.
The Jets brought in Rodgers in 2023 thinking they were an experienced quarterback away from being a contender. The expectations were ratcheted up to insane levels, as fans and media alike all expected the Jets to become an instant Super Bowl team.
Instead Rodgers time was a nightmare from the literal jump. His first season in green and white was cut short four plays into the 2023 season opener when he tore his Achilles Tendon.
A year later, the expectations were ratcheted up again. The Jets were going to run it back with Rodgers and company. Many labeled the Jets as a Super Bowl contender again. Instead things unraveled fast. Head Coach Robert Saleh was fired five games into the season when the Jets started 2-3; defensive coordinator/ Interim Head Coach Jeff Ulbrich struggled to handle duel duties, and the season spiraled out of control resulting in a 5-12 finish.
While many Jets fans have pointed to Rodgers final stat line of 3,900 yards passing and 28 touchdowns as evidence that New York should have kept him; Rodgers certainly contributed to Jets downfall in 2024.
He threw 11 interceptions, two of which were brought back for touchdowns (one in a loss to the Vikings in Week 5, the other by defensive end Leonard Williams in a loss to Seattle). He threw teammate Mike Williams under the bus in a loss to Buffalo when the receiver didn’t run the proper route; wanted his guys from Green Bay to be on the team, all while guiding a Jets offense that was madly inconsistent.
When it was all said and done, New York was 25th in scoring and middle of the pack in passing yards per game at 218.5.
A big reason why the Jets and Rodgers are set to part ways is financial. According to Jets beat writer Rich Cimini, Rodgers carried a $49 million dead cap, and if he were to play under his existing deal it would cost the Jets roughly $63 million in dead money come 2026.
SNY’s Connor Hughes also reported that Rodgers, allegedly was open to reworking the deal, but at the end of the day, Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey wanted to hit the reset button to establish a new culture in the building.
And so ends the Aaron Rodgers era in New York. Unlike Peyton Manning in Denver, Tom Brady in Tampa and, yes, even Philip Rivers in Indianapolis, Rodgers was unable to get the Jets back to the postseason.
It doesn’t mean he can’t play; he still has the arm, but at 41 going on 42-years old, it’s worth wondering who will be willing to bet Rodgers can play a high level a full 17-game schedule in 2025.