Mets’ Farm System Ranks 12th in MLB as Sproat Leads Prospect List

Baseball America placed the New York Mets’ minor league system 12th among MLB teams in 2025. Pitcher Brandon Sproat tops their prospect list. The system fell this year after rising to fifth in 2023, then eighth in 2024. Jett Williams and Carson Benge follow Sproat in the yearly prospect rankings. A wave of injuries hit position players, leading to the decline. Still, new talent continues to emerge as the club aims to succeed at the major league level.

Across the National League East, minor league strength shows big differences. The Phillies own the second-best system, and Atlanta sits in sixth. Washington ranks fourteen while Miami falls to twenty-seven.

Still, bright spots emerge, especially on the pitching side. Young arms ready for their big-league shot could help the team following its recent run to the National League Championship Series.

The ranking reveals just one piece of the team’s outlook. A seventh-place power ranking for 2025 suggests good potential, even as farm system ratings dropped.

Leadership keeps moving ahead, as veterans blend with newcomers, building both the majors and minors.

As competitors load up through winter moves, the fight for division supremacy heats up. Solid depth might prove crucial in what looks to be a tough battle.

This evaluation comes at a key moment. Baseball America’s rankings hold significance when gauging baseball’s upcoming stars and team directions.

Growing minor-league talent stays essential. The development of young players could transform recent playoff appearances into sustained success.