Rutgers Earns First Ranked Win of the Season over No. 23 Illinois

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 6: Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates after their win over the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike's Arena on November 6, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Rutgers men’s basketball enjoyed a massive 82-73 victory over No. 23 ranked Illinois on Wednesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena that not only put Rutgers back over the .500 mark for the year but created a much clearer path the the Big Ten Tournament.

Freshman sensation Dylan Harper led the way with 28 points after having not played in a game since January 25 due to injury. Harper’s heroics were key in Rutgers earning its first win against a ranked opponent this season.

Ace Bailey can score on refs too 😂 pic.twitter.com/dioWGdu2dZ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2025

“I mean before he got the flu he was the best guard in the country. We struggle without him at times. To have him back, rebounds, steals, assists. All the things he does for us. He helps Ace, and Ace helps him. Jeremiah too, to have him back from the flu helped out too,” Head Coach Steve Pikiell said.

Rutgers jumped out to a 23-6 lead before Illinois stormed back to cut the Rutgers lead to eight heading into the break.

Grant Dylan helped Rutgers push its lead to 11 behind his three-pointer and a slam dunk in the opening stages of the second half. However, Illinois just wouldn’t go away.

The Illini narrowed the Scarlet Knight lead to just one point before Ben Humrichous connected on a jumper to put Illinois out in front 48-47 with 13 minutes to play.

The game would be a back-and-forth affair until Harper nailed a three-pointer that gave the Scarlet Knights a 66-62 lead with 6:34 to go. A minute later Harper connected on a lay-up to give RU a 69-65 lead. Jeremiah Williams joined the party with a handful of layups of his own to help Rutgers build an eight-point lead as the seconds started ticking away.

“We got to stay healthy. We got another ranked team coming up. All the teams are good in our league. In our league we beat each other up,” Pikiell added.

The victory pushes Rutgers back up to 13th place in the Big Ten, meaning that if the tournament started today Rutgers would play Indiana in the opening game of the tournament. Of course, we got a long way to go.

MORE RUTGERS

Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.