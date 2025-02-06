Polar Bear Rises: Pete Alonso & Mets Agree to Deal
The New York Mets and Pete Alonso have finally come to terms on a two-year deal that will lengthen the lineup around Juan Soto, and keep one of the most popular home-grown talents in Flushing Queens for at least one more season.
The Mets and Alonso hatched out a two-year $54 million contract late Wednesday. The deal is essentially a one-year deal worth upwards of $30 million, making Alonso the highest paid at his position for this season. The second year is an option year at $24 million, should he choose to take it.
For months the Mets and Alonso had been stuck in a stalemate over a long-term extension. Alonso reportedly rejected a $150 million, seven-year deal offered to him back in 2023; and then, according to reports, rejected a three-year $70 million deal this off-season.
The Mets were willing to wait him out. As suitors walked away, and the first baseman’s market proved to be unfruitful, the Mets clearly gained a slight edge in negotiations.
A few weeks ago at a Mets Fan Fest event at Citi Field, owner Steve Cohen said he had grown tired of the negotiations, saying honestly, “I don’t like what’s been presented to us.”
Since that time, Alonso and the Mets came back to the table and finally hammered out a deal that works for both sides.
HOW IT HELPS THE METS?
With a two-year deal, the Mets get their slugger back in the lineup, who can protect newcomer Juan Soto in the middle of the order. Despite his average dipping in each of the last two years, Alonso is one of the best power hitters in the game. He owns 226 home runs and is on pace to shatter the franchise record for home runs in a Mets uniform set by Darryl Strawberry.
Having Alonso hit either in front of or behind Soto is only going to strengthen the Mets lineup, and make them more difficult on opponents.
Moreover, Alonso’s presence at first base allows Mark Vientos to focus on third base for a full season. Vientos came on strong last year both in the field and especially at the plate. Without having to worry about switching positions on the diamond, Vientos can focus on building off his success from 2024.
HOW IT HELPS ALONSO?
It’s only a one-year deal with an option. If Alonso has a big year he can cash out and maybe get the long-term deal from from either the Mets or someone else next off-season.