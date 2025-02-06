Ex-Falcons GM Advises Jets to Move On from Aaron Rodgers Amid Uncertain Future

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets need to make a call on Aaron Rodgers’ status for 2025, with a massive $63 million hit hanging over their books until 2027. It’s a decision that could impact their roster planning for years ahead. They currently have $20.95 million in cap room, ranking them 20th in the NFL. If they keep their star quarterback, they’ll need to pay $23.5 million, broken down into a $2.5 million base salary and $21 million in bonus money.

Former Atlanta Falcons executive Thomas Dimitroff didn’t mince words. “My pitch was that this guy is one of the best players to play in the game,” Falcon GM Dimitroff said to Athlon Sports. “Aaron Rodgers can still make plays and win games for teams … and I still think it is time for them to move on. I don’t think it should be in New York.”

The Jets have several options. Cutting him right away means eating $49 million in dead money next year. Waiting until after June 1st spreads the hit, $14 million in 2025, followed by $35 million the next year.

Tanner Engstrand and the new coaching staff need to consider their aging QB’s timeline. His contract runs through 2029 with void years, letting them spread out the bonus payments.

One solution could be reducing the option bonus to $22.5 million, dropping next year’s hit to $21 million. But Rodgers would need to agree to any pay adjustments.

After winning just five games, the team shook things up. Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas got the boot. Now Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn must figure out what to do at quarterback.

The four-time MVP might even retire altogether. Whatever they decide will affect the team’s finances through 2027.