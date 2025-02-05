Mets Land in Fourth Place in MLB With 46.6 Projected WAR, Still Behind Dodgers After Big Offseason

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: Francisco Lindor #12, Eddy Alvarez #26, Jose Iglesias #11, and Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets celebrate defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 11, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

New numbers from Fangraphs put the New York Mets in fourth place in MLB, with 46.6 projected fWAR for 2025. They’ve gained 9 WAR from last season through smart roster moves.

The powerful Dodgers lead the pack with 53.8 WAR, with Atlanta behind them at 49.2. Though the Mets sit 7.2 WAR behind LA, they’ve created some space over their NL East rivals, Philadelphia comes in at 45.3.

Big names stand out in the projections. Juan Soto looks set for 6.0 fWAR, while Francisco Lindor could hit 5.5. Rising star Francisco Alvarez might add 3.6. The team looks strong at shortstop, both corner outfield spots, and in the bullpen, all ranked in the top six.

Starting pitching remains a concern. Sitting at 19th with 11.7 fWAR, it’s clearly the team’s weakness. Kodai Senga should top the group with 2.5 fWAR, with Sean Manaea expected to post 2.0.

“We still expect him to be a pitcher for us on Opening Day and be ready to go,” said David Stearns to Sports Illustrated regarding Senga.

Pitching problems could lead to trades. Stearns told Bolavip: “I think we have to be [open to trading top prospects]. In the right deal, we have to look to see whether there are players who immediately make us better or have control and things like that. So I wouldn’t close the door on it at all.”

The center field remains a problem spot. With just 1.9 fWAR, it ranks third-worst in baseball, a big contrast to the solid corner outfield spots.

The bullpen looks promising, with Edwin Díaz expected to contribute 1.6 fWAR. This group could become a key strength.

At the bottom of the division, Miami and Washington barely register, ranking 27th and 28th in WAR projections. Despite pitching concerns, the Mets look well-positioned for a playoff push.

