Rams’ Pass Game Coordinator Nick Caley Declines Jets’ Offensive Coordinator Position

Nick Caley, the Rams’ Pass Game Coordinator, turned down the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator job. While choosing to stay in LA, the 42-year-old coach grabbed the attention from both Tampa Bay and Houston for their coordinator openings. With Caley passing on the opportunity, the Jets will welcome Tanner Engstrand to lead their offense. Meanwhile, Caley moves forward in his role with the Rams, where he advanced from tight ends coach to pass game coordinator for the 2024 season.

Back in 2015, Caley started his NFL journey on Bill Belichick’s staff. During his eight seasons in New England, he worked alongside Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge. His time with the Patriots involved various roles. From coaching tight ends to working with fullbacks, Caley developed expertise across the offense. This wide-ranging experience prepared him for his move out west.

Before landing his NFL shot with New England, Caley spent ten years in college football. Working under Belichick let him learn from one of the NFL’s most proven systems. At New England, Caley formed solid relationships with Brian Belichick and others on staff. These connections helped grow his network throughout NFL coaching circles.

Three teams pursuing Caley for coordinator positions show he’s quickly becoming a hot commodity. Still, he chose to stick with the Rams even as his name continues to surface for bigger roles around the league.