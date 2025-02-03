Titans Getting Trade Offers for No. 1 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft, Jets and Raiders Lead Pack

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Trade offers are piling up for the Tennessee Titans’ first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Teams are eager to land one of two standout quarterbacks: Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Leading the charge, the New York Jets could offer their seventh pick, 92nd pick, a future first-round pick, and star receiver Garrett Wilson. The Las Vegas Raiders are close behind, showing strong interest.

Cleveland has put together an interesting offer. They’re offering the second pick, picks 67 and 102, plus a 2026 second-round pick. According to the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, this package is worth more than the others.

The Raiders, with the sixth pick, might boost their offer with next year’s first-round pick and a third-round pick this year. Meanwhile, the New York Giants at third could throw in their second-round pick to move up two spots.

The two quarterbacks share a competitive bond. Their trainer Darrell Colbert Jr. told Fox Sports, “They want the No. 1 draft pick.” Each quarterback brings something special to the table. Ward shines when throwing on the move, while Sanders shows off pinpoint passes with excellent timing. Teams are split on which style they prefer.

With fewer elite quarterbacks than last year’s draft, this first pick is even more valuable. Teams looking for a franchise quarterback feel pressure to make a move.

Teams rarely trade the first overall pick in NFL history. The Titans’ choice could impact their future for years, either keeping the pick or trading it for a huge package of players and picks.