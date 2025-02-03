AFC East Shakeup: Can New Coaches Challenge Buffalo Bills’ Reign in 2025?

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Baltimore Ravens during their AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo grabbed their fifth AFC East title in a row during 2024, while the Patriots and Jets rush to rebuild with new leadership for the upcoming season. The division adds two former players as head coaches. Mike Vrabel takes over in New England, with Aaron Glenn leading the Jets, creating a major shift in AFC East dynamics.

New England looks ready for a quick turnaround with Vrabel in charge. They’ve got a huge $112 million in cap space and rookie QB Drake Maye as their future. Josh McDaniels comes back to run the offense, linking up with key players from their 2021 playoff run. While in Tennessee, Vrabel showed what he could do. He got the Titans to the playoffs three times and won two division titles before joining New England’s rebuild effort. With $120 million to spend, the Patriots have the most money in the division. This cash could help them get back in the mix quickly under Vrabel.

The Jets have bigger problems heading into 2025. Their awful 5-12 season led to a total shakeup, with both Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas getting fired. A lot depends on whether Aaron Rodgers can play next year. Jets coach Aaron Glenn told USAToday that the opportunity in New York his “dream job.”

Miami remains the biggest threat to Buffalo’s control. The Bills got hot in 2024, winning 10 of 12 games, matching their best starts ever. Josh Allen’s amazing play carried Buffalo through this hot streak. His leadership led to impressive 13-3 seasons twice, making the Bills the team to beat. Teams starting 10-2, like these Bills, made it to the championship game three times in team history, putting this group in special company.

The AFC East hasn’t changed this much since Buffalo took over. New coaches, big money to spend, and quarterback questions for three teams suggest a huge shakeup coming.