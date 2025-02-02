Saquon Barkley & Patrick Mahomes are Biggest Big Game X-Factors

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It’s no secret that Philadelphia is more than eager to avenge their loss to Kansas City in the Big Game. It was only two short years ago when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Arizona on this very stage.

Philadelphia needs a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley to run early and often if they want to beat their former coach in the world’s biggest game.

Howie Roseman isn't surprised by how dominant Saquon Barkley has been in his first season with the Eagles. 🦅 https://t.co/tcDCQzcKNR pic.twitter.com/Fn7FkF2sCq — theScore (@theScore) February 3, 2025

If Philly is to win its franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy, Barkley has to be the key piece. He had one of the greatest seasons by a running back rushing for 2,005 yards, which was 105 yards short of the single-season record set by Eric Dickerson 40 years earlier in 1984.

Philly Quarterback Jalen Hurts was awesome in the NFC Championship game, but he will have to be more of a complimentary piece to Barkley. Hurts has been banged up with a knee injury, but it hasn’t slowed him down too much. If the Barkley has a big night it will make life easier on Hurts who can still make plays with his legs by moving the pocket.

The Eagles might have one of the league’s scariest defenses, and that front seven is going to have to make life miserable for KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Your annual @PatrickMahomes Super Bowl media day post 🚀 pic.twitter.com/t0kWU6lBrt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 31, 2025

On the flip side, Kansas City’s success revolves around Mahomes’ ability to make plays. I know. Shocker. Mahomes has completed 67 percent of his passes this postseason, but only two touchdown passes to show for it.

It feels like Kansas City is not that good, but when it matters Mahomes finds a way.

With Kansas City winning a ton of games by one possession or having games be very close in the fourth quarter this year that statement is truer now than ever.

We have to see who gets out to the quicker start on Sunday, but as we have seen in the past with Mahomes, even if he falls behind in the big game, he is capable of pulling the troops together and staging a comeback.