Puzzling Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers Highlight Wild NBA Trade Deadline

DALLAS, TX -DECEMBER 25 : Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks leaves the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

NBA superstar Luka Doncic is now part of a trivia question for the most puzzling NBA trade in the league’s history.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks put the basketball world in a frenzy when they completed a late-night blockbuster deal sending Doncic, a five-time NBA All Star, who is just entering the prime of his career to LA, for oft-injured former superstar Anthony Davis, 31, in a blockbuster deal that melted NBA circles.

The trade was so far out of left field, that ESPN’s Shams Charania had to report that he indeed was not hacked and that the trade he was reporting was true.

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:



- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

This was an absolute shocker of a deal, and the title odds have now changed just a bit out west with the Lakers’ odds significantly increasing for them to win the NBA Finals.

Dallas might have made the worst trade in NBA history when it’s all said and done when you look at the 25-year-old Luka Doncic’s career trajectory. Doncic might just win multiple MVPs, and the Mavericks just traded him for a soon-to-be 32-year-old who is usually always hurt.

The Lakers if they can resign Doncic will certainly be relevant for the next decade making this trade an absolute no-brainer for LA.

Somehow the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic and only got one first-round pick back.

Dallas feels they are in a win-now mode and feel Davis fits better with the current roster, it’s just unacceptable to trade a top three player in the game, maybe even before he reaches his prime, and not get one young stud player back, and only one first-round pick.

First moments in the City of Angels.



Welcome to LA, @luka7doncic! pic.twitter.com/gTRZHUBQAR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 3, 2025

For a team who just made the Finals last year in the Dallas Mavericks, this trade is a major head-scratcher.

Turning the pages over to Sunday night the next major blockbuster was made when the Sacramento Kings decided to move on from All-Star Guard De’Aaron Fox.

Full trade:



Spurs: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin



Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)



Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS https://t.co/UgwylCUYAO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025

The Kings reunited Demar DeRozan with his partner from the Chicago Bulls, Zach Lavine.

Lavine and DeRozan never won anything in Chicago, in fact, they were quite bad, but the Kings have a much better-supporting cast including Demontis Sabonis who is Kings’ best player.

Fox showed no interest in resigning with the Kings as they have approached him multiple times about a long-term deal, and he never seemed interested. Instead of waiting until next summer and losing him for nothing the Kings did what more teams should do which is trading guys while they still have value instead of losing their best player for nothing.

As for the San Antonio Spurs, their timeline just accelerated a lot, as acquiring a player like Fox to pair with Victor Wembanyama certainly makes the team a whole lot scarier.

The Spurs can certainly be looked at as title contenders now with Fox on the roster and not having to give up the Atlanta Hawks first-round pick is certainly a win for the team. Acquiring a player like Fox and not having to trade a promising young player is another win.

The NBA trade deadline is this week, so expect a lot more action from around the NBA as it draws near.