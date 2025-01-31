This Day in Sports History: January 31

January 31 has long been a day of historic sports achievements. On this date in 1920, Joe Malone stunned the hockey world with a staggering seven-goal performance. Decades later, in 1988, Doug Williams shattered barriers as the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. These moments — and many more — have cemented January 31 as a day of unforgettable games and remarkable records.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

January 31 has been the backdrop for unforgettable games and groundbreaking athletic accomplishments.

1920: Quebec Bulldogs center Joe Malone made NHL history by scoring seven goals in a single game in a 10-6 win against the Toronto St. Patricks.

Cultural Milestones

January 31 has also marked moments that transcended sports to shape broader cultural and societal narratives.

1927: Rogers Hornsby was barred from holding stock in the St. Louis Cardinals while playing for the New York Giants.

January 31 definitely marks pivotal milestones in sports history. Check back to learn about other important historical moments in sports.