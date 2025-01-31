Knicks Get Mikal Bridges From Nets, Give Up Multiple Draft Picks in Big NBA Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action against the Denver Nuggets during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 29, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In a big move, the New York Knicks picked up Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn. The Nets received Bojan Bogdanovic along with several draft picks, unprotected first-rounders in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031. New York also got a protected first-round pick in 2026 and a second-round pick. While this move pushes the Knicks up to third in the East, Brooklyn falls further down the standings. This trade brings together a mini-Villanova reunion in New York. Bridges joins his old college teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. Back in college, he helped win two national championships for the Wildcats in 2016 and 2018.

Experts are split on this trade. The Nets cleaned up with their draft picks, but people can’t agree on the Knicks’ side – ratings go from great to mediocre.

Bridges, who’s 27, has been impressive in Brooklyn. He averaged 19.6 points per game, pulled down 4.5 rebounds, and handed out 3.6 assists. His numbers improved significantly from past seasons, making him a great pickup for New York. Bridges has played every single game – something rare that shows how reliable he is. He’s also shown he can guard the NBA’s best scorers, helping New York’s defense. The Knicks want to team him up with OG Anunoby to lock down opponents on the wings. This matches their recent success – they’ve reached 50 wins and made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 1999-00.

After struggling with just 30.6% shooting from three in his first 19 games, Bridges found his rhythm. He improved to 39.4% while scoring 20.2 points, which will help take pressure off his new teammates.

