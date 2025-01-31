Giants GM Schoen Checks Out Senior Bowl With $47.7M To Spend, No. 3 Pick in Play

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: A general view of a New York Giants helmet during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In Mobile, Alabama, Giants GM Joe Schoen is taking in the Reese’s Senior Bowl armed with $47.756 million in cap space and the third overall draft pick. These tools could help turn around a team that suffered through a rough 3-14 season. Time is running out as NFL teams get ready for free agency. Things get going on March 10 with the two-day legal tampering window, before teams can officially sign players on March 12 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

This week kicks off NFL scouting season. Scouts are heading to both bowl games looking for diamonds in the rough and tomorrow’s stars. From February 18 to March 4, NFL teams can slap franchise tags on players. This important window lets teams keep their key players before free agency begins.

Even after hitting rock bottom with 10 straight losses, the front office kept their jobs. This decision shows strong backing for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll’s long-term plan.

“As disappointing as the results have been, Steve and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team,” said owner John Mara to CBS News.

At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Schoen checked out Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. The promising quarterback has developed under his father’s guidance, NFL great Deion Sanders.

The Giants are sitting pretty. With the third pick locked up and one of the NFL’s biggest piggy banks, they can rebuild their roster through both the draft and free agency.

