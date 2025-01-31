Five Rutgers Players Get NFL Scouting Combine Invites

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 26: Running back Antwan Raymond #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights stiff arms safety VJ Payne #19 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on December 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NFL has invited five standout Rutgers players to show what they’ve got at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The event takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, running from March 27 through Feb. 2.

The invites cover both offense and defense. Linebacker Tyreem Powell, who racked up 57 tackles last season, has piled up an impressive 201 tackles across 43 games. His physical play caught the eye of scouts. Running back Kyle Monangai leads the pack after putting up 3,221 rushing yards during his time at Rutgers. In 2024, he racked up 1,279 yards – the best showing since the team joined the Big Ten competition. Offensive tackle Hollin Pierce has a unique journey. He worked hard to drop 56 pounds, going from 400 to 344, before holding down the line in all 13 games last season. His combination of size and movement has NFL teams thinking of early-round pick.

In the secondary, cornerback Robert Longerbeam grabbed two interceptions while deflecting 13 passes and making 45 tackles. Special teams standout Austin Riggs, who came over from BYU, earned All-Big Ten honors for his snapping.

Together, these players helped power up the offense in 2024. The team put up 28.9 points per game, their best output since 2008. They hope to follow in the footsteps of recent Scarlet Knights stars. Second-round pick Max Melton made waves in 2024, while Isiah Pacheco now runs wild for Kansas City.

Their final season had its ups and downs – from a tough 44-41 loss to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl to a close 35-32 game against UCLA. But they finished strong by beating Maryland on Nov. 16. At the combine, these players will run, jump, and work out while meeting with teams. It’s their chance to make an impression before draft day.

