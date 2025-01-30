Raiders, Saints Among Teams Eyeing Aaron Rodgers as Jets Future Remains Up in the Air

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 16: Aaron Rodgers of the NFL New York Jets throws a football towards the crowd at the 17th hole on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 16, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Jets are stuck at quarterback while Aaron Rodgers’ future remains uncertain. After sitting out 2023 with a torn Achilles and leading the team to a disappointing 5-12 record in 2024, other NFL teams have begun showing interest. Both the Raiders and Saints might make a play for the talented veteran before the 2025 season begins. Las Vegas wants Rodgers to help guide their future rookie quarterback. In New Orleans, he could take over for Derek Carr. Even the Titans, who hold the first pick, might bring him in as their temporary solution. New York and Pittsburgh could get in on the action too, though the Steelers’ plans depend on what happens with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. The competition is heating up.

The Jets grabbed the four-time MVP from Green Bay back in 2022. “Aaron is obviously up there in age … Having [Jordan Love] sit for another year would’ve really delayed [his development],” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to NFL.com. His stint in New York wasn’t smooth sailing, but Rodgers still showed what he could do. Throughout 2024, he put up 3,897 yards and threw 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. A decent 63.0% completion rate showed he still had it.

Before coming to New York, Rodgers spent 18 years throwing passes in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl along the way. The Jets adjusted his contract to make the deal work, hoping his leadership would help their young team. Retirement is also on the table for the veteran QB. As teams prepare for free agency and the draft, his next move remains anyone’s guess.

With new Jets coach Aaron Glenn now in charge, there are more questions about what comes next. They need to decide: keep their 41-year-old quarterback or start over.