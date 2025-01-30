Mets Sign Former Braves Reliever A.J. Minter to $22M Contract

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 26: A.J. Minter #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Mets picked up lefty A.J. Minter on a two-year, $22 million deal, with an opt-out after 2025. The bullpen pickup brings his career 3.28 ERA to Queens.

Before hip surgery cut short his season last year, Minter dominated through 34.1 innings with an impressive 2.62 ERA. His eight-year record shows a solid 1.196 WHIP and an impressive 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

This signing addresses a keyhole in the pitching staff. After Brooks Raley’s Tommy John surgery sidelined him in 2024, the left side of the bullpen struggled. Other lefties had rough years, putting up poor ERAs of 4.54 and 5.63.

Minter’s playoff experience is valuable. In the 2021 World Series, he fanned 18 batters across eight appearances while holding a strong 3.00 ERA. His numbers against batters are telling: lefties hit just .221, while right-handed batters manage only a .232 average.

He’s been tough on the rival Phillies. Over 43 innings, Minter’s shut down their offense with a tight 2.30 ERA. He’ll see his old Braves teammates next June in a three-game series.

The team is still looking for more left-handed options. They’ve got eyes on Tyler Matzek, who put up a strong 2.79 ERA in 2020. For now, Minter teams up with Danny Young as the bullpen’s left-handed pair.

“These Mets fans, these are truly baseball fans,” Minter said Saturday to the NY Daily News. “They get baseball, not like the other side of town.”

At the January 25th fan fest, Minter made his first New York appearance. He’ll work alongside Edwin Diaz to lead a revamped bullpen in 2025.