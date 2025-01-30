Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso Tests Free Agency as Contract Discussions Break Down

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets takes batting practice prior to Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Without reaching an agreement, Pete Alonso moves toward free agency, forcing the Mets to consider their choices at first base. Negotiations between the two parties have hit a wall, showing no hint of moving forward. Alonso’s representatives want a long-term deal, five or six years with opt-out options. They’ve changed strategy, now pitching a three-year deal with exit options to the Mets.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared his thoughts on the situation. “Look, he’s a guy that posts every day, you know he plays 162 and as a manager that’s a good feeling to have. When you know you can count on a player that regardless of how he’s feeling on a particular day, he’s going to go out there and give you his best. We’ll see what happens,” said Mendoza to Sports Illustrated.

Since 2019, Alonso’s durability stands out: He’s played in 846 games out of a possible 870. His offensive power is impressive, hitting more than 30 home runs in each full season.

Three teams have expressed interest in the hard-hitting first baseman: Toronto, Los Angeles Angels, and Seattle. Last year, he passed on a massive $158 million deal over seven years. If Alonso leaves, Mark Vientos is ready to step up. In 111 games across four years, he’s hit 27 home runs while batting .266, including 84 games at first base. Brett Baty could fill in too. Though he hasn’t played first since high school, he got some practice at second during last summer’s games.

His upcoming 30th birthday plays into contract value talks. Teams will look at his ability to get on base and fielding skills when making their offers.