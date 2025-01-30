Giants Rebuild Strategy Takes Shape After Barkley’s Run in Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 07: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Making a big move, the New York Giants kicked off their roster rebuild by letting go of Saquon Barkley. The star running back quickly landed with rival Philadelphia Eagles, who jumped at the chance to sign Barkley after the Giants let him go.

His impressive showing in the NFC title game showed he still has the game-breaking ability. Barkley’s exit points to major changes coming. His injury history made the team hesitant to offer a big payday.

Former Giants star Carl Banks pushed for a two-way plan at quarterback, grab a veteran while drafting new talent. With plenty of draft picks and money to spend, the team can make aggressive moves.

The team brass has watched draft prospect Shedeur Sanders strut his stuff at the East-West Shrine Bowl. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah sees QB Cam Ward as the likely pick at number three overall. Ward caught the eye of wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., who gushed about the quarterback’s running and throwing abilities. But the Giants need to fix several issues: their defense needs help, and their secondary is thin.

Giants legend Victor Cruz supports Sam Darnold as a solid veteran pickup. Cruz believes Darnold could mentor Arch Manning when he becomes draft-eligible in 2026.

Strengthening the run defense remains a key focus. Teams ran all over the Giants last year, making this problem impossible to overlook during the rebuild.