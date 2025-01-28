Nimmo Backs Alonso’s Mets Future During ‘Amazin’ Day’ Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City.

At Citi Field’s ‘Amazin’ Day’ event, Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo showed strong support for keeping Pete Alonso in New York.

“I would love to see Pete back with us,” said Nimmo to the media.

After turning down a big $158 million deal over seven years in 2023, talks hit a wall between management and Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras.

“Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough — this is worse,” said owner Steve Cohen.

While Toronto and Los Angeles show real interest in the slugger, New York isn’t standing still. Mark Vientos and Brett Baty are now practicing at first base, getting ready for what could happen.

Drawing from his own experience with Boras – who got him an eight-year, $162 million deal – Nimmo kept it real. “Pete should maximize. Pete should make the best decision for him and his family,” he said.

David Stearns and his team keep looking at options, as Cohen stays open but mindful of other possibilities.

The slow progress matches baseball’s current market. Thinking about playing without his teammate, Francisco Lindor reflected, “He was here before me. So, yeah, it would be different if he went somewhere else. Yeah, it would be different.”