Yankees Solidify Somerset Patriots Coaching Staff

Raul Dominguez will return for a third season on the bench for the Somerset Patriots as Manager.

The New York Yankees have solidified their Double-A Somerset Patriots coaching staff, and manager Raul Dominguez will return for a third season at the top step of the dugout.

In two seasons at the helm of the Patriots, Dominguez has amassed a record of 159-115, with a trip to the Double-A Eastern League Championship Series last September against the Erie Seawolves.

Dominguez was appointed the managerial seat prior to the 2023 season and is the first skipper since Somerset became affiliated with the Yankees in 2021 to serve as manager for three consecutive seasons.

Introducing the Double-A Somerset Patriots' 2025 coaching staff, led by manager Raul Dominguez for a third straight season! pic.twitter.com/XasuHzL8uv — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) January 24, 2025

Per a press release issued by the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees:

“Dominguez spent the prior two seasons (2021-2022) as a defensive coach for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He previously served as defensive coach for Trenton (2018-2019) and Tampa (2017). The Panama City, Panama native gained prior managerial experience with the GCL Yankees East (2016), DSL Yankees 1 (2011-15) and DSL Yankees 2 (2009-10). From 2012-2015, his teams finished at least 10 games over .500, including reaching the DSL semifinals in 2012 and 2015.

“An outfielder during his playing career, Dominguez signed with the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in 2001 and spread four minor league seasons for New York between the DSL and the GCL. He began his coaching career in 2008 with the DSL Yankees 2, after spending 2007 as a Yankees’ tryout scout in the Dominican Republic.”

The Patriots open the 2025 season on the road at the Hartford Yard Goats, on April 4. The 2025 home opener is April 8 against the Reading Fightin’ Phils.

DARRYL STRAWBERRY NIGHT

Meanwhile, fans should mark their calendars for the night of August 6, as former New York sports legend Darryl Strawberry will make an appearance at TD Bank Ballpark when, appropriately the Yankees Double-A affiliate takes on the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

“The former Met and Yankee outfielder will participate in an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet in the SK Club. The event is $200 and includes a picture with Strawberry and one autographed item per person (item provided by purchaser). Additionally, the meet and greet include a ticket to the game in the SK Club.

“There will be a special Q&A on the field during the pre-game program highlighting Strawberry’s career and life following his playing days. He will then throw out a ceremonial first pitch.”

