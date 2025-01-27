“Put on Your Seat Belts” Aaron Glenn Delivers Powerful First Impression
Fasten your seatbelts Jets fans! New Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey were both presented to the New York media for the first time Monday afternoon and what a first impression it was especially for Glenn who takes over as the 22nd head coach in New York Jets history.
As some would say Glenn won the press conference. He was direct, forthright, and delivered an impassioned message about the franchises’ future.
“To the players that are here now. Put your seat belts on and get ready for the ride,” Glenn said. “Listen there are going to be some challenges. But with challenges comes opportunity. Here is what I do know. We are the freaking New York Jets, we’re built for this …”.
The Jets new head coach said of all the jobs he interviewed for he wanted the Jets’ job specifically having been a player for the franchise, with a driving sense to finish what was started so many years ago under his old coach Bill Parcells.
In fact, Parcells came up numerous times in Glenn’s presser. Glenn described the day his wife encouraged him to get into coaching, and Parcells was his first call. The Hall of Fame coach told his protégée some simple advise to go into scouting first and work his way up through the coaching ranks.
“You’re gonna scout because I think you can be a head coach. I took his advice, and it was the best advice I received since coming back into this league,” Glenn said.
Glenn also referenced the 1998 AFC championship game, when Glenn was in his fifth year in the league as the Jets top cornerback. The Jets held a 10-0 lead in that game against John Elway’s Denver Broncos in the early stages of the third quarter before a flurry of six turnovers doomed Gang Green in a crushing 23-10 loss in Mile High.
“I’ll be damned if I’m not gonna come back here and get that back.”
Aaron Rodgers future
Glenn didn’t wait for the Q&A to answer the ever-present question about the Hall of Famer quarterback’s future in New York. Glenn said he and Darren Mougey have reached out to the quarterback and will meet with him to figure out how he will fit into their plans moving forward.
DARREN MOUGEY
While Glenn brought a lot of fire to the presser, the Jets’ new General Manager Darren Mougey was a little more understated. But he shared a great enthusiasm for the task at hand and shared a fun story about meeting Glenn years earlier when he was on the Denver Broncos front office staff.
“I ask the candidates about the first team meeting and what it would look it. And AG said you want me do do it, and he delivered a powerful message. We were looking around like ‘wow.’ We kept coming back to him like ‘damn AG was pretty good.’ Fast forward a few years later,T hursday, and we are sitting in his office, and I am feeling that passion for the game, that passion and care for the players, the fans. We got to talking about this Jets team and the vision and we were in lockstep.”
Mougey takes over for Joe Douglas who was dismissed in Week 11 of this past season. He brings a wealth of front office experience with him having been both a scout and personnel guy in the Broncos front office for well over a decade. He and Glenn will be tasked with transforming the roster where it needs it.
Let the journey to the 2025 season begin.