Mets Host Amazin’ Day Fan Fest, Unveil New Uniforms; MLB Offseason Buzz Heats Up

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets flies out in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After five years, the Mets are bringing back Amazin’ Day. On January 27, fans can meet players, get autographs, and talk with stars like Mike Piazza, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto.

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers are looking to trade Ryan Brasier. With his $4.5 million salary, the team needs to stay under tax thresholds. Money matters in baseball, even for successful teams.

The Cubs picked up speedster Jon Berti from free agency. His numbers were modest: .236 batting average, 4 home runs, and 28 RBIs while playing for Miami.

Changes continue as Tim Anderson joins the Angels on a minor league deal. Meanwhile, Cleveland picked up Paul Sewald, offering $7 million for one year after he put up a solid 2.67 ERA.

The Mets got some good news as four prospects made Baseball America’s top list. Behind home plate is Francisco Alvarez. In the outfield stands Alex Ramirez. At shortstop, Jett Williams shows his skills. On the mound, T.J. McFarland brings the power.

Rumors suggest Max Scherzer might be headed to Toronto. The Blue Jays could benefit from his experienced arm in their starting rotation.

Fans can watch the Caribbean Series in English on MLB Network starting January 31. Four baseball giants — Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela — will compete for the title.

Baseball coach Bobby Cuellar, who helped develop pitching greats Randy Johnson and Jamie Moyer with the Seattle Mariners, has died at 72. His influence on baseball stretched across generations, helping shape countless pitchers throughout his career.

Billy Wagner made it to Cooperstown, while David Wright takes his final shot at the Hall of Fame. Wagner’s left-handed dominance from the bullpen earned him baseball’s highest recognition.