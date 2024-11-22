Yankees Must Consider Non-Juan Soto Options

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees can certainly have a successful off season even without signing Juan Soto, but it’s going to take a lot.

The Yankees are currently sitting with huge holes at their corner infield positions. The Bombers need power numbers from whoever is playing there. The Yankees haven’t gotten great power numbers from their corner infield positions in years. Regardless of whether the Yankees can retain Soto, those positions need to be addressed.

Pete Alonso and Christian Walker are the obvious options at first base and the Yankees MUST come away with one of these two players. Either Alonso or Walker would give the Yankees instant offense, and the kind of middle-of-the-order power they would need to protect Aaron Judge in the lineup.

If the Yankees are serious about winning, they need a well above average first baseman and that’s what these two players are.

When it comes to getting a natural third baseman, the only name that would make a huge difference in the Yankees lineup is Ex Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

If the Yankees can add a veteran like Bregman, solid defense and solid offense, the Yankees have a chance to be back where they were less than a month ago, which is in the World Series.

If the Yankees miss out on retaining Soto signing two of these players are an absolute must for the ball club.

Adding a pitcher, one elite starter and at least two high leverage bullpen arms are an absolute must regardless of whether the Yankees keep Soto or not.

Adding a player like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried could completely change the Yankees 2025 season outlook.

When it comes to adding a reliever, the Yankees might just have to trade for one. The club isn’t expected to retain Clay Holmes, and with the best reliever on the market being Tanner Scott the Yankees are going to have to get creative.

Tanner Scott first and foremost is the must do move of the off season for the Yankees because of what the reliever market looks like right now. He will just cost money, something that the Yankees have and must spend.

Another player the Yankees could target is Carlos Estevez, he could add good depth after a Scott signing.

Devin Williams is the next name on the list, as the Brewers are expected to ship him out at some point this winter. The Yankees must go and be aggressive in acquiring the top reliever as he could change the Yankees bullpen dramatically. Yankee General Manager Brian Cashman must do what it takes to get the deal done.

Even if the Yankees retain Soto, they still need these positions to be filled, so acquiring at least 2 of the players named here as well as Soto has to become reality if the Yankees want to be back in the World Series in 2025.

MORE YANKEES