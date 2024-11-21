How To Deal With Telemarketer Calls And Stop Them For Good!

Do you still get calls that are spam? I thought we’d take a look at What To Do About Telemarketer Calls. I honestly get “potential SPAM” pop up on my phone at least twice a day, every day! It’s insane. My home phone, which nobody I know has the number to, rings constantly. Where are these calls coming from? And Am I alone?

There was a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), that says complaints about unwanted telemarketing calls have dropped by more than 50% since 2021. Whatever the FTC is doing seems to be working, because there are fewer robocalls floating around out there – and a big reduction in consumer complaints. Although I’m not part of this lessening of robocalls….are you?

I’ll admit, it is strange that telemarketers and spam callers are still out there since all of our cell phones have some form of caller ID. You don’t have to answer these calls anymore just to find out it’s not someone you know on the other end. What about you though? Do you ever pick up the phone to just mess with those people who are randomly calling you? Curse them out? Act like you can’t hear them. Or just waste their time in some other nonsensical way?

I think I’m a bad parent, but my wife and I let our young kids answer these robo and spam calls. The kids have a lot of fun with it and they don’t say anything terrible. It’s not like we have them cuss out the individual on the other line. Though some would say I probably shouldn’t be teaching my kids this bad behavior.

That aside, what do you do if you’re still getting tons of spam calls? Well first off, look at your caller ID. You don’t have to pick up if it’s a caller or number you don’t know. Of course, another thing you need to make sure you need to do is to register your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry by calling 1-888-382-1222, which prohibits telemarketers from calling your number; you can also utilize your phone’s built-in call blocking features to block specific numbers, and consider using a call-blocking app from your mobile provider or a third-party app.

If none of that works……maybe try having some fun with them? I’m not saying that’s right to do, but at least it provides a little entertainment!

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.