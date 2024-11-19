New York Jets Fire GM Joe Douglas

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 26: New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas attends a press conference to introduce Aaron Rodgers as the new quarterback for the New York Jets at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The New York Jets have officially fired General Manager Joe Douglas after six years on the job.

The move came Tuesday morning and was reported initially by SNY’s Connor Hughes.

The #Jets fired Joe Douglas, per sources — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 19, 2024

The divorce between Douglas and the Jets was certainly expected for some time, especially after the franchise fired Head Coach Robert Saleh after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. Six weeks later, Douglas followed his head coach out the door. The Jets are 3-8, and 30-64 under Douglas stewardship.

Two weeks ago Douglas held a cryptic press conference when he was short with his answers and looked distant with reporters outside the Jets training facility in Florham Park.

The Jets Press also reported on Sunday prior to the Jets’ 28-27 loss to the Colts that Douglas was anticipating a move, is considering returning to the Baltimore Ravens, and was looking for “real estate” in the Baltimore area.

“He welcomed this change,” Hughes said of Douglas on SNY.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@JeaneCoakley and @Connor_J_Hughes react to the Jets firing GM Joe Douglas, as first reported by SNY https://t.co/w7Oj1KGjDA — SNY (@SNYtv) November 19, 2024

Hughes added that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had nothing to do with Douglas’ firing at all. “Aaron Rodgers wants to play football in 2025,” Hughes said. “Continuity and stability were main factors to plays for the Jets in 2025.”

Retaining the front office, namely Joe Douglas, was something Rodgers was looking for according to Hughes.

If that is accurate, it would likely indicate that Rodgers’ tumultuous time with the Jets could be coming to a close soon as well.

The Jets, if they do this right, will begin their search for a General Manager/President of Football Operations. That individual should (emphasis on should) have the ability to pick the next Head Coach and lay the foundation for how they want the New York Jets to look in 2025 and beyond.

If the Jets hire someone whom Rodgers doesn’t want to stick around for, it will be fascinating to see how both sides handle it. Rodgers would carry a $49 million cap hit if he is cut. If he retires, it’s a $14 million cap hit in 2025 and $35 million in 2026. A trade to another team would really require a strict negotiation.

