Giants end Daniel Jones Era with Promotion of Tommy DeVito
The Daniel Jones Era appears to be over in New York. The Giants officially benched Jones in favor of third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito as Big Blue returns from its bye week this week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
DeVito gets the nod to start over backup Drew Lock mainly because the math makes the most sense. Lock is on a one-year, $5 million deal. He has no future with the Giants beyond this season. According to CBS Sports, Lock would be due increments of $250,000 a piece should he hit certain incentives like percentage of snaps played, completion percentage, and quarterback rating.
DeVito has an exclusive rights-free agent in 2025, meaning he could be back next year in some sort of role with the team. Plus he was a fan favorite when he came in the stead of Daniel Jones last season, and led the Giants to three straight wins over the Commanders, Patriots, and Packers last December.
He wasn’t bad either, completing 64 percent of his passes while tossing eight touchdowns to three interceptions.
DeVito who has Jersey roots became an instant fan favorite for flexing his hands in the air “Italian” style by pinching his fingers and thumb together and waving it in the air. Soon his family got involved cooking large Italian meals in the parking lot. His agent looks like a casting call from the Sopranos.
Yeah, folk hero status was earned almost overnight.
What does DeVito do for the Giants now?
The Giants are clearly looking to the future. No, DeVito is not being looked as the future of the franchise. He’s just being asked to get this team through the remainder of the season, for however long Brian Daboll and his staff feel he should start.
Moreover, Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz hinted that DeVito’s promotion might be tied to Daboll’s status as head coach.
According to Schultz, Daboll is likely “fighting” for his job the next seven weeks. Since starting off 7-2 his first season with Big Blue in 2022, the Giants are 11-25-1 under Daboll since including the playoffs. They are 2-8 this year.
Giants Owner John Mara hinted earlier in the year that both Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen would be safe beyond this season, but that doesn’t mean opinions can’t change.
The Giants could be looking at a huge cultural shift real soon.