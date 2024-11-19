Giants end Daniel Jones Era with Promotion of Tommy DeVito

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Daniel Jones Era appears to be over in New York. The Giants officially benched Jones in favor of third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito as Big Blue returns from its bye week this week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

DeVito gets the nod to start over backup Drew Lock mainly because the math makes the most sense. Lock is on a one-year, $5 million deal. He has no future with the Giants beyond this season. According to CBS Sports, Lock would be due increments of $250,000 a piece should he hit certain incentives like percentage of snaps played, completion percentage, and quarterback rating.

DeVito has an exclusive rights-free agent in 2025, meaning he could be back next year in some sort of role with the team. Plus he was a fan favorite when he came in the stead of Daniel Jones last season, and led the Giants to three straight wins over the Commanders, Patriots, and Packers last December.

SPORTS TREE LTD. on X (formerly Twitter): "Hey #NYGiants fans, Tommy DeVito is starting in place of Daniel Jones and his agent has a message for ya'll:"Like Frank Sinatra said, the best is yet to come." 🤣 #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/cS7nPwsoo5 / X" Hey #NYGiants fans, Tommy DeVito is starting in place of Daniel Jones and his agent has a message for ya'll:"Like Frank Sinatra said, the best is yet to come." 🤣 #Giants100 pic.twitter.com/cS7nPwsoo5

He wasn’t bad either, completing 64 percent of his passes while tossing eight touchdowns to three interceptions.

DeVito who has Jersey roots became an instant fan favorite for flexing his hands in the air “Italian” style by pinching his fingers and thumb together and waving it in the air. Soon his family got involved cooking large Italian meals in the parking lot. His agent looks like a casting call from the Sopranos.

Yeah, folk hero status was earned almost overnight.

What does DeVito do for the Giants now?

The Giants are clearly looking to the future. No, DeVito is not being looked as the future of the franchise. He’s just being asked to get this team through the remainder of the season, for however long Brian Daboll and his staff feel he should start.

Moreover, Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz hinted that DeVito’s promotion might be tied to Daboll’s status as head coach.

According to Schultz, Daboll is likely “fighting” for his job the next seven weeks. Since starting off 7-2 his first season with Big Blue in 2022, the Giants are 11-25-1 under Daboll since including the playoffs. They are 2-8 this year.

Jordan Schultz on X (formerly Twitter): "Sources: While ownership has suggested he'll return, there is a growing sense that #Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games. That's part of why he chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting QB.More info: The relationship between Daniel... pic.twitter.com/PDhcuAJOS8 / X" Sources: While ownership has suggested he'll return, there is a growing sense that #Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games. That's part of why he chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting QB.More info: The relationship between Daniel... pic.twitter.com/PDhcuAJOS8

Giants Owner John Mara hinted earlier in the year that both Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen would be safe beyond this season, but that doesn’t mean opinions can’t change.

The Giants could be looking at a huge cultural shift real soon.

Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM